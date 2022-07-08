TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of TRX Gold in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $0.70 target price for the company.

TRX opened at $0.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $98.71 million, a PE ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 0.65. TRX Gold has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $0.53.

TRX Gold ( NYSE:TRX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.33 million during the quarter.

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, financing, exploration, and development of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project located in north-central Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Tanzanian Gold Corporation and changed its name to TRX Gold Corporation in May 2022.

