Tuatara Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:TCAC) Stock Price Down 8.5%

Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TCAC – Get Rating) shares were down 8.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.40 and last traded at $8.55. Approximately 2,722 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 58,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.34.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Tuatara Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 28,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the period. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tuatara Capital Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in cannabis industry. Tuatara Capital Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

