Tufton Capital Management Sells 3,227 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Tufton Capital Management cut its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 117,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,227 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises about 3.1% of Tufton Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $19,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its stake in AbbVie by 311.3% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:ABBV opened at $152.00 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.56 and a 52-week high of $175.91. The company has a market cap of $268.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.19.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.92%.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.75.
In other AbbVie news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,565. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $12,041,970.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,952,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 463,761 shares of company stock valued at $70,609,771. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
AbbVie Company Profile (Get Rating)
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AbbVie (ABBV)
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Credo Technology Stock is Rebounding
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Profiting From 52 Week Low Stocks
- Three Cheap Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.