Tufton Capital Management Sells 3,227 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Tufton Capital Management cut its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 117,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,227 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises about 3.1% of Tufton Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $19,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its stake in AbbVie by 311.3% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $152.00 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.56 and a 52-week high of $175.91. The company has a market cap of $268.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.19.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.92%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.75.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,565. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $12,041,970.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,952,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 463,761 shares of company stock valued at $70,609,771. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

