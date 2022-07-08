Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Given New C$42.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (TSE:TRQ) had its price objective reduced by Scotiabank from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Turquoise Hill Resources currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.94.

Get Turquoise Hill Resources alerts:

NYSE:TRQ opened at $25.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.08. Turquoise Hill Resources has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $31.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Turquoise Hill Resources ( NYSE:TRQ Get Rating ) (TSE:TRQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $402.65 million for the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 30.50% and a return on equity of 6.18%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRQ. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC purchased a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. 34.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Turquoise Hill Resources (Get Rating)

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.