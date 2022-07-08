Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) Price Target Lowered to C$42.00 at Scotiabank

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRQ) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Eight Capital lifted their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$43.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. TD Securities cut Turquoise Hill Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$32.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$20.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Turquoise Hill Resources currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$37.67.
TSE:TRQ opened at C$33.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.78 billion and a PE ratio of 9.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$35.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$30.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.09. Turquoise Hill Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$12.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$38.92.
Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.
Read More
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Credo Technology Stock is Rebounding
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Profiting From 52 Week Low Stocks
- Three Cheap Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.