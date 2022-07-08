Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Twin Disc stock opened at $8.10 on Thursday. Twin Disc has a 1 year low of $8.01 and a 1 year high of $18.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.44. The company has a market cap of $110.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Get Twin Disc alerts:

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.19. Twin Disc had a negative net margin of 5.31% and a positive return on equity of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $59.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Twin Disc will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWIN. AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new position in Twin Disc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,446,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Twin Disc during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,566,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Twin Disc by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 512,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,615,000 after buying an additional 92,009 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Twin Disc during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,052,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Twin Disc by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,502,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,464,000 after buying an additional 28,294 shares in the last quarter. 61.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twin Disc Company Profile (Get Rating)

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Twin Disc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twin Disc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.