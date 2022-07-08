U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Position Boosted by Tobam

Tobam grew its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 43.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 17,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of USB opened at $46.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $44.79 and a 1 year high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 30.41%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 39.66%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on USB shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. UBS Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.14.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

