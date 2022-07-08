UMB Bank N A MO Boosts Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,141 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Match Group were worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 1,767.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 23,661 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 96.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Match Group alerts:

MTCH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Match Group from $150.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Match Group from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Match Group from $150.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Match Group from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Match Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.33.

Shares of MTCH opened at $75.88 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.25 and a twelve month high of $182.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.26, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.19.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Match Group had a net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 220.83%. The business had revenue of $798.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.03 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Match Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.