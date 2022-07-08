UMB Bank N A MO Buys 23,421 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

UMB Bank N A MO grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 278.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,839 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 23,421 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,075,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $862,722,000 after buying an additional 336,057 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,317,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $441,460,000 after purchasing an additional 347,361 shares during the period. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 4,452,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,995,000 after purchasing an additional 430,584 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,075,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $120,196,000 after purchasing an additional 105,080 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,774,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,417,000 after purchasing an additional 203,702 shares during the period. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DAL shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

NYSE:DAL opened at $29.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.11 and a 200-day moving average of $38.29. The company has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a PE ratio of 37.86 and a beta of 1.19. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $28.09 and a one year high of $46.27.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.05. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 41.80%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.55) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 125.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 6,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $256,055.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,881 shares in the company, valued at $5,453,703.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total transaction of $319,561.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,153 shares in the company, valued at $4,693,586.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,270 shares of company stock valued at $3,035,835 over the last ninety days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

