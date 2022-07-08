UMB Bank N A MO Has $1.14 Million Stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

UMB Bank N A MO decreased its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 55.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,275 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its holdings in Ameren by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 13,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 8,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,197,000. Finally, Summit X LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 21,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AEE opened at $88.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.77 and a 200-day moving average of $89.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.36. Ameren Co. has a 52 week low of $80.27 and a 52 week high of $99.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 15.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.51%.

In related news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 2,630 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total transaction of $250,691.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,113,079.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark C. Birk sold 4,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $375,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,562,799.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AEE has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ameren in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho raised their target price on Ameren from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ameren from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Ameren in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.43.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

