UMB Bank N A MO Has $1.18 Million Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

UMB Bank N A MO decreased its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 988 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at $256,611,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth about $228,026,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,530,514 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $702,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,582 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,565,287 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $707,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,014,412 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $255,911,000 after purchasing an additional 718,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $106.06 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.22 and a twelve month high of $165.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.75 and its 200 day moving average is $120.56. The company has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.97, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.17.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.20%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ZBH. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $142.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.00.

In other news, insider Zuilen Wilfred Van sold 531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total transaction of $55,871.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,692.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

