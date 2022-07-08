UMB Bank N A MO Has $65.46 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

UMB Bank N A MO reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,437 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.9% of UMB Bank N A MO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $65,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 168 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $434,000. Monument Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 263 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,688,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Square LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 143 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 3,834 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,182.62, for a total value of $8,368,165.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,676 shares in the company, valued at $27,666,891.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 555,362 shares of company stock worth $32,765,727 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,386.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,262.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,554.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,044.16 and a fifty-two week high of $3,042.00.

Shares of Alphabet are set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $26.29 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOOG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Thirty analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,308.53.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

