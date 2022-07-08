UMB Bank N A MO Has $763,000 Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

UMB Bank N A MO cut its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 453 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $283,466,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 158.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 339,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,790,000 after buying an additional 208,513 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 640,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,340,000 after buying an additional 203,549 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 465,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,370,000 after buying an additional 183,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,499,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,002,438,000 after buying an additional 164,539 shares in the last quarter. 56.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PRU stock opened at $96.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.25 and a fifty-two week high of $124.22.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.50. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $13.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.93%.

PRU has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.50.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

