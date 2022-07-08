Unilever (LON:ULVR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 3,600 ($43.59) price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 5.89% from the company’s previous close.

ULVR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,600 ($55.70) price target on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 4,600 ($55.70) price target on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,800 ($46.02) price target on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, HSBC set a GBX 3,500 ($42.38) price target on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,952.14 ($47.86).

Get Unilever alerts:

Shares of Unilever stock opened at GBX 3,825.50 ($46.32) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,659.53 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,667.86. Unilever has a 52-week low of GBX 3,267.50 ($39.57) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,388 ($53.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.60, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £97.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,912.75.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.