Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Bought by First PREMIER Bank

First PREMIER Bank grew its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Unilever were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Unilever by 32.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Unilever by 56.9% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter worth about $308,000. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Unilever by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 8,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Unilever by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 38,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 5,433 shares during the period. 16.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

NYSE UL opened at $46.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.69. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $42.54 and a 1 year high of $60.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.451 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UL shares. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.01.

Unilever Company Profile (Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.