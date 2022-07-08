United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Lowered to “Underperform” at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas cut shares of United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $33.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $38.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised United Airlines from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Wolfe Research raised United Airlines from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group cut United Airlines from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 18th. Cowen lifted their price target on United Airlines from $78.00 to $86.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on United Airlines from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.88.

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $36.69 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.47. United Airlines has a 52 week low of $30.54 and a 52 week high of $54.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 1.32.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported ($4.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.19) by ($0.05). United Airlines had a negative net margin of 6.85% and a negative return on equity of 73.54%. The business had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($7.50) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 134.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Airlines will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Torbjorn J. Enqvist sold 8,900 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total value of $456,837.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,022.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Chris Kenny sold 9,700 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $464,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,687.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,539 shares of company stock worth $1,434,925. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in United Airlines by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 7,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in United Airlines by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 6,178 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in United Airlines by 189.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in United Airlines by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,505,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $255,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Airlines during the 1st quarter worth about $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

