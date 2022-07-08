United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Shares Sold by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lowered its position in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,455 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $4,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UBSI. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in United Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in United Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in United Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in United Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on UBSI shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of United Bankshares from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Sr Adams, Sr. acquired 7,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.60 per share, with a total value of $261,273.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 20,557 shares in the company, valued at $690,715.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 4.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of UBSI stock opened at $35.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.74 and a 52 week high of $39.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.74.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The company had revenue of $237.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.47 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 33.45% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 1483.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Analysts expect that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.38%.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

