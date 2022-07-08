United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Given New $39.00 Price Target at Raymond James

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of United Bankshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

UBSI stock opened at $35.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.49 and its 200 day moving average is $35.74. United Bankshares has a one year low of $31.74 and a one year high of $39.79.

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The company had revenue of $237.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.47 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 33.45% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 1483.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that United Bankshares will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is 55.38%.

In related news, Chairman Richard M. Sr Adams, Sr. acquired 7,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.60 per share, with a total value of $261,273.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 20,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,715.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Bankshares by 6.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 0.4% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 133,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,667,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 7.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Bankshares (Get Rating)

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.