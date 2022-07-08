United States Steel (NYSE:X) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $20.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. United States Steel traded as low as $16.42 and last traded at $16.52, with a volume of 203620 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.02.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on X. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of United States Steel from $36.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. UBS Group set a $23.00 price objective on shares of United States Steel in a report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.90.

In other news, CFO Christine S. Breves sold 2,217 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $84,246.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 215,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,203,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Manpreet Grewal sold 3,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $115,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,129. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of X. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in United States Steel by 2,000.0% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United States Steel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United States Steel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in United States Steel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in United States Steel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 54.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.16%.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

