Unity Software (NYSE:U) PT Lowered to $68.00

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $71.00 to $68.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

U has been the topic of several other research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Unity Software from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Unity Software from $154.00 to $137.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Unity Software from $125.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Unity Software from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Unity Software from $145.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $95.57.

U opened at $44.51 on Thursday. Unity Software has a 52-week low of $29.09 and a 52-week high of $210.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of -21.20 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.87.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a negative net margin of 50.40%. The business had revenue of $320.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Unity Software’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Unity Software will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 33,804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $1,290,298.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 324,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,372,614.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 8,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total value of $312,623.34. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 221,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,447,398.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,338 shares of company stock worth $2,394,305. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 2,365.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,420,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241,060 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,279,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531,507 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 4th quarter valued at $224,246,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 4th quarter valued at $221,021,000. Finally, SC US Ttgp LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. now owns 24,652,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,472 shares in the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

