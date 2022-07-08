US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ECOL opened at $47.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 299.96 and a beta of 0.81. US Ecology has a 12-month low of $26.26 and a 12-month high of $48.09.

Get US Ecology alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECOL. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of US Ecology during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in US Ecology during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in US Ecology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in US Ecology by 512.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in US Ecology by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Waste Solutions, Field Services, and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment offers specialty waste management services, including treatment, disposal, beneficial re-use, and recycling of hazardous, non-hazardous, and other specialty waste at company-owned treatment, storage, and disposal facilities, as well as wastewater treatment services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for US Ecology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Ecology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.