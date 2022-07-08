USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Cut to Underperform at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $53.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $78.00.
USNA has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $86.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $83.67.
NYSE:USNA opened at $67.05 on Thursday. USANA Health Sciences has a 12 month low of $63.49 and a 12 month high of $103.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.36 and its 200-day moving average is $83.20.
In other news, insider Brent Neidig sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $99,302.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,406 shares in the company, valued at $99,727.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in USANA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in USANA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in USANA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in USANA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in USANA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.72% of the company’s stock.
About USANA Health Sciences (Get Rating)
USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.
