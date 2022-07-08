Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA) Receives $9.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.67.

VCSA has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Vacasa from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Vacasa from $12.00 to $6.50 and set a “mkt outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Vacasa from $9.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

VCSA stock opened at $2.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.16. Vacasa has a 52 week low of $2.42 and a 52 week high of $11.00.

In other news, Director Eric Breon sold 36,286 shares of Vacasa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total value of $136,072.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,054,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,204,708.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Karl Mr. Peterson purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,385,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,590,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,406,125.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 37.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vacasa during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Vacasa by 339.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Vacasa during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Vacasa during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vacasa during the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. 36.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

