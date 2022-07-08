Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA) Receives $9.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.67.
VCSA has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Vacasa from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Vacasa from $12.00 to $6.50 and set a “mkt outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Vacasa from $9.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th.
VCSA stock opened at $2.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.16. Vacasa has a 52 week low of $2.42 and a 52 week high of $11.00.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vacasa during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Vacasa by 339.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Vacasa during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Vacasa during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vacasa during the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. 36.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Vacasa (Get Rating)
Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vacasa (VCSA)
- Credo Technology Stock is Rebounding
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Profiting From 52 Week Low Stocks
- Three Cheap Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Is Roblox A Good Play For The 2nd Half
Receive News & Ratings for Vacasa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vacasa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.