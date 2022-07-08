Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Shares Acquired by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,072 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $3,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 10,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 10,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VCR opened at $242.38 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $220.28 and a 1-year high of $360.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $244.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.75.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

