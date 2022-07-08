Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Shares Purchased by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,072 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $3,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. PRW Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,450,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VCR opened at $242.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $244.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.75. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52 week low of $220.28 and a 52 week high of $360.54.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

