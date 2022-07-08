Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Bought by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 1,204.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,009 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $4,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SevenOneSeven Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 110.4% in the 4th quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

VXF stock opened at $136.83 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $125.69 and a 12 month high of $200.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.10.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

