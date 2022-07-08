Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Position Reduced by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management cut its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 98.1% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 12,732 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 177.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 33,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,773,000 after purchasing an additional 21,535 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $959,000.

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $102.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.76. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $98.63 and a 52-week high of $115.66.

