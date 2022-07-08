Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Bought by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,697 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $5,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Collective Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 19,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 4,578 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 241,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,058,000 after purchasing an additional 9,660 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 58,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $102.70 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $98.63 and a 1-year high of $115.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.76.

