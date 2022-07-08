Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP lowered its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Shares of VBK stock opened at $207.93 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $186.95 and a fifty-two week high of $306.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $206.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.62.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

