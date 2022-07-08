Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 974 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000.

VBR opened at $152.84 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $145.54 and a one year high of $187.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.92.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

