Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Downgraded by Raymond James to Outperform

Raymond James downgraded shares of Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $38.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $43.00.

A number of other analysts have also commented on VBTX. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Veritex to $39.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised Veritex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th.

Shares of VBTX opened at $29.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.50. Veritex has a 52 week low of $27.28 and a 52 week high of $45.36.

Veritex ( NASDAQ:VBTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $88.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.38 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 37.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Veritex will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Veritex’s payout ratio is 28.67%.

In other Veritex news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $25,270.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,959 shares in the company, valued at $5,598,565. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Sughrue purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.52 per share, for a total transaction of $134,080.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 70,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,369,093.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmer Steven Patrick bought a new position in shares of Veritex in the second quarter worth $5,248,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Veritex by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 194,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Veritex in the first quarter worth $1,401,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Veritex in the first quarter worth $4,231,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Veritex in the first quarter worth $1,909,000. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

