Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Shares Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 929,888 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,157 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $14,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIAV. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the third quarter valued at $364,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Viavi Solutions by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 262,432 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after buying an additional 6,206 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Viavi Solutions by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 168,285 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Viavi Solutions by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 115,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $452,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.67.

In other news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 12,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $175,009.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,178 shares in the company, valued at $450,833.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of VIAV stock opened at $13.48 on Friday. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.65 and a 12 month high of $18.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -449.33 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.49.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $315.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.30 million. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 22.22% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. Viavi Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viavi Solutions Profile (Get Rating)

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.