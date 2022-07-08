Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO grew its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,712 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,454 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 0.8% of UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Visa were worth $57,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of V. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on V. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.84.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total value of $1,893,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,268,167.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,619,330 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of V stock opened at $202.80 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.91 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $202.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.48.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

