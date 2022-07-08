Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Quattro Financial Advisors LLC

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,416 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,429,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on V shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.84.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total value of $1,893,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,887 shares in the company, valued at $34,268,167.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,330 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $202.80 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $185.91 and a one year high of $252.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $202.35 and a 200-day moving average of $211.48. The company has a market capitalization of $385.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.58%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

