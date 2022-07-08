Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) PT Set at €230.00 by UBS Group

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) has been given a €230.00 ($239.58) target price by analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 81.16% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on VOW3. Credit Suisse Group set a €205.00 ($213.54) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Monday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €308.00 ($320.83) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley set a €185.00 ($192.71) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €230.00 ($239.58) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($182.29) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Get Volkswagen alerts:

Shares of VOW3 opened at €126.96 ($132.25) on Wednesday. Volkswagen has a 12 month low of €131.30 ($136.77) and a 12 month high of €220.30 ($229.48). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €145.39 and its 200-day moving average is €160.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.46 billion and a PE ratio of 3.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.05.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.