Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Sold by Tobam

Tobam lessened its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 97.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,199 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 97,676 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,940 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 330 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 6.0% during the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VMC shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $232.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Vulcan Materials to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.07.

VMC stock opened at $147.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $158.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.69. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $137.54 and a fifty-two week high of $213.65.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 9.99%. Vulcan Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.56%.

In other Vulcan Materials news, Director Melissa H. Anderson acquired 500 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $191.46 per share, with a total value of $95,730.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,730. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.23, for a total value of $557,981.71. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,970 shares in the company, valued at $655,963.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

