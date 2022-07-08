Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) PT Lowered to $145.00 at Citigroup

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DIS. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Tigress Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $229.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $216.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $163.56.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $97.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Walt Disney has a 12-month low of $92.01 and a 12-month high of $187.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.19, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.52.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walt Disney will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,290,736,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,510,534 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,092,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707,126 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 106.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 166,124 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $22,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640,795 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,466,474 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $19,266,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514,894 shares during the period. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,430,761 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $841,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

