Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Price Target Cut to $27.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on WMG. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Redburn Partners reissued a sell rating on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $42.92.

Shares of NASDAQ WMG opened at $25.85 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.15. The company has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 36.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.41. Warner Music Group has a 52-week low of $23.74 and a 52-week high of $50.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.13, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Warner Music Group ( NASDAQ:WMG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 362.14% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Warner Music Group will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.51%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 130,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,645,000 after acquiring an additional 48,422 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 597.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,244,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,475 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Warner Music Group by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 30,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 6,970 shares during the last quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Warner Music Group by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC now owns 127,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,484,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Warner Music Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 116,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.29% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

