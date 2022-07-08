Wedbush Lowers CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) to Neutral

Wedbush lowered shares of CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $2.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $6.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays cut their target price on CytomX Therapeutics from $7.00 to $3.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered CytomX Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho lowered CytomX Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $16.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered CytomX Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.89.

Get CytomX Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of CTMX opened at $1.23 on Thursday. CytomX Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.19 and a 12-month high of $7.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.92.

CytomX Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CTMX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 129.97% and a negative return on equity of 91.89%. The firm had revenue of $17.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CytomX Therapeutics will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTMX. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 20.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 101,854 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 17,509 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $393,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 522,027 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after buying an additional 198,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

About CytomX Therapeutics (Get Rating)

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytomX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.