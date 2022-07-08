Wedbush Lowers CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) to Neutral

Wedbush lowered shares of CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $2.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $6.00.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays cut their target price on CytomX Therapeutics from $7.00 to $3.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered CytomX Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho lowered CytomX Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $16.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered CytomX Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.89.
Shares of CTMX opened at $1.23 on Thursday. CytomX Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.19 and a 12-month high of $7.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.92.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTMX. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 20.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 101,854 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 17,509 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $393,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 522,027 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after buying an additional 198,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.
About CytomX Therapeutics (Get Rating)
CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.
