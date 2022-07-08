Welch & Forbes LLC Buys New Position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VNO. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,488,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 136,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,964,000 after purchasing an additional 10,099 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Seeyond increased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 306.4% during the 4th quarter. Seeyond now owns 9,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 7,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 27,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VNO opened at $30.03 on Friday. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $27.64 and a 12-month high of $47.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.20 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.61.

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 11.96%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.06%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 326.16%.

In other Vornado Realty Trust news, Director Michael D. Fascitelli sold 119,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $4,998,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,100,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,185,928.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Vornado Realty Trust to $24.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

