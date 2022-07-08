Welch & Forbes LLC Buys Shares of 466 iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SOXX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,235,000 after purchasing an additional 52,412 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 171,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,802,000 after purchasing an additional 25,799 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 110,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,936,000 after purchasing an additional 52,686 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 106,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,332,000 after purchasing an additional 7,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,004,000.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

Shares of SOXX opened at $356.85 on Friday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $326.70 and a 1 year high of $559.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $389.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $445.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.628 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.