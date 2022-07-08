Welch & Forbes LLC Cuts Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Welch & Forbes LLC lowered its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,884 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of YUM. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 79.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YUM stock opened at $117.74 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.37 and a fifty-two week high of $139.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $114.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.77. The company has a market cap of $33.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.02.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.02). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 24.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

YUM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Yum! Brands from $156.00 to $148.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.47.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

