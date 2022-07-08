Welch & Forbes LLC Grows Stock Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at $249,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 24,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 21,078 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 47,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total transaction of $3,455,120.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,695,809.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 47,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.89, for a total value of $3,435,305.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,546,482.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 122,597 shares of company stock valued at $8,980,210. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HIG. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.15.

Shares of HIG stock opened at $66.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.08. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.86 and a 12-month high of $78.17. The firm has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.98.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.10. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.18%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

