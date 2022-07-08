Welch & Forbes LLC Has $380,000 Stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MOAT. TTP Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,085,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,559,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,774,000 after buying an additional 486,438 shares during the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,242,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,444,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,767,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MOAT opened at $66.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.24. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 1 year low of $60.93 and a 1 year high of $78.43.

