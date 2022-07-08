Welch & Forbes LLC Invests $78,000 in Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI)

Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 1,247.4% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 23,700 shares during the period. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Berkeley Lights alerts:

In other Berkeley Lights news, insider Eric Hobbs sold 7,531 shares of Berkeley Lights stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total transaction of $37,429.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 182,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $908,143.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BLI opened at $5.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.52 and a quick ratio of 6.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.47. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $51.28.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $20.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.22 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 36.42% and a negative net margin of 89.36%. Berkeley Lights’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile (Get Rating)

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Berkeley Lights Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkeley Lights and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.