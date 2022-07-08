Welch & Forbes LLC Lowers Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Welch & Forbes LLC trimmed its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 44.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OKE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at $188,577,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ONEOK by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,529,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,675,334,000 after buying an additional 2,614,981 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in ONEOK by 277.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,159,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,125,000 after buying an additional 852,538 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in ONEOK by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,740,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $102,287,000 after buying an additional 475,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at $24,092,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK stock opened at $56.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.73. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.51 and a 52 week high of $75.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 8.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.98%.

OKE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on ONEOK from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on ONEOK from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ONEOK in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ONEOK from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.08.

In related news, CEO Pierce Norton acquired 8,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.54 per share, for a total transaction of $498,471.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,853.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

