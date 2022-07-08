Welch & Forbes LLC Makes New $219,000 Investment in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,533 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DAL. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,631,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $102,834,000 after buying an additional 1,296,842 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,726,000. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth approximately $29,114,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1,954.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 689,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,959,000 after acquiring an additional 656,247 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 265.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 687,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,860,000 after acquiring an additional 499,388 shares during the period. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

DAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.50.

In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 6,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $256,055.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,881 shares in the company, valued at $5,453,703.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 27,664 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $1,094,111.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 446,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,667,459.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 73,270 shares of company stock valued at $3,035,835 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DAL opened at $29.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a PE ratio of 37.86 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.09 and a fifty-two week high of $46.27.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 41.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($3.55) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Profile (Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.