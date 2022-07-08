Welch & Forbes LLC Purchases Shares of 10,650 Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,650 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 52.4% during the first quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 210,299 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after acquiring an additional 72,341 shares during the last quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 254,641 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 56,622 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,340 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,744,157 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,529,000 after purchasing an additional 32,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 165,441 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 11,082 shares in the last quarter. 44.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

GBDC opened at $13.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.55. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.62 and a fifty-two week high of $16.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.83 and its 200 day moving average is $14.86.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $85.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.16 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 86.36% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.02%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.86%.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

