Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 140 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Welch & Forbes LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 241.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $130.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.23. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $120.64 and a 12 month high of $207.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.12. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.59%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Trane Technologies from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Trane Technologies from $156.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Trane Technologies from $171.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Trane Technologies from $194.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trane Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.43.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

