Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 300 Shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM)

Welch & Forbes LLC decreased its position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,243,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,850,000 after acquiring an additional 270,224 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,608,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,917,000 after acquiring an additional 186,681 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 518,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,599,000 after acquiring an additional 18,677 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 750.9% in the fourth quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 396,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,771,000 after acquiring an additional 350,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 306,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,191,000 after buying an additional 6,722 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $35.06 on Friday. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $33.17 and a one year high of $40.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.66 and its 200 day moving average is $37.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This is a boost from Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.